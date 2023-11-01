Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 November 2023

Central Bank sets refinancing rate at 9.5%

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. At its meeting today, the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia decided to reduce the refinancing rate by 0.25 pp, setting it at 9.5%, the Central Bank said in a press release.

The Lombard repo facility rate is set at 11.0 % and the Deposit facility rate is at 8.0 %.

 








