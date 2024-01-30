Employment reaches record high in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. A ‘historic record’ number of jobs was recorded in Armenia in December 2023, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting on January 25.

“In December 2023, the number of jobs was 741,726, which is more by 193,737 compared to May of 2018, which means that 193,737 jobs were opened in Armenia since May of 2018,” Pashinyan said.

The December 2023 indicator is 5,3% more compared to December 2022.