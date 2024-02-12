Iran’s Ayatollah Marashi Najafi Library to study Armenian manuscripts

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. The Ayatollah Marashi Najafi Library in Iran’s Qom will start studying Armenian manuscripts as part of cooperation with Yerevan’s Matenadaran.

A Matenadaran delegation recently visited the Ayatollah Marashi Najafi Library, the world's third largest Islamic library, and was received by the library’s director Mahmoud Marashi Najafi, the son of its founder Ayatollah Marashi Najafi.

During the meeting the sides emphasized “the importance and willingness for cooperation, which will begin with the studies of Armenian manuscripts kept at the center,” the Matenadaran Institute of Ancient Manuscripts said in a statement.