Parliament majority MPs to ask court to grant bail for Synergy boss and employees

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Members of Parliament representing the ruling Civil Contract Party will file a motion to court asking to co-sign bail for Synergy International Systems owner Ashot Hovanesian and two of his employees who were arrested last week and placed into pre-trial detention.

The Synergy representatives were arrested along with several economy ministry officials in a corruption investigation concerning a government procurement tender.

Civil Contract faction leader Hayk Konjoryan told reporters the motion will be filed to court on behalf of the entire faction.

“We have some public signals for this, and we also took into account the mitigating circumstances, especially in case of the women, in terms of their children. We’ve discussed this yesterday at the faction’s meeting. We are basically in favor of presenting a motion requesting bail,” Konjoryan said, adding that they haven’t yet collected the signatures.

He said that Speaker Alen Simonyan did not attend the faction meeting where the matter was discussed. One of the arrested suspects is Simonyan’s sister-in-law.