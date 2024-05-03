Armenian Foreign Ministry sends congratulations to South Africa on Freedom Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia has sent a congratulatory message to the Republic of South Africa on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Freedom Day.

“Commemorating the 30th anniversary of the South Africa’s Freedom day, we convey our heartfelt congratulations to the Government and people of South Africa,” the foreign ministry said in a post on X, adding that Armenia is keen to deepen its cooperation with South Africa based on shared values of freedom, democracy, human rights and international justice.