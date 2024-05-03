Idram and IDBank at Career City Fest

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. On April 27 and 28, Idram and IDBank participated in Career City Fest, a large career city fair. There was a queue at the shared booth of innovative companies: people visited the booth to get acquainted with company representatives and take pictures.

IDBank's human resources management team also told the participants of the fair about their permanent program, IDream, which attracted a large number of people, especially students for whom the program was created. IDream is a great opportunity to get a job in the banking industry, starting your career with the best employer. By the way, many of the participants of IDream joined the big and orange team of IDBank a long time ago, becoming a part of it.

According to Astghik Zilfimyan, HR director of Idram, it is important for the company to give young professionals the opportunity to grow and develop, and Idram is one of the few fintech companies where our employees have the opportunity for professional training and even re-profiling. “We take into consideration the potential of our employees and by developing it, we direct them and the company in the necessary direction,” says Astghik Zilfimyan.

According to Sona Manucharyan, Acting Director of Human Capital Management of IDBank, the Bank has always distinguished itself not only by developing excellent technological solutions, but also by breaking stereotypes, acting as the most modern bank and the best employer.

“Focusing on multi-faceted employee development, we enable our team members to take advantage of a wide range of benefits and develop their skills, knowledge and abilities to become the strongest representatives in their field. A vivid example of this is the IDream program, which is a wonderful opportunity for young beginners to join our company,” says Sona Manucharyan.

To join the IDBank team, check the vacancies regularly by following the link, meanwhile you can find available vacancies at Idram here.

COMPANIES ARE SUPERVISED BY CBA