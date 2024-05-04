Yerevan will receive 171 new buses and 15 new trolleybuses

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan city's transport fleet will be equipped with 15 new trolleybuses and 171 new 8.5-meter buses within six months. This was reported by the Yerevan Municipality, detailing that the buses will be used instead of the outdated buses operating at the moment, at the same time, changes will be made in some routes.

The new trolleybuses will operate on existing routes, replacing outdated vehicles with newer ones.

It is important that the passenger board the bus with a 100 dram.