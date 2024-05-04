Trinidad and Tobago recognizes State of Palestine

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. The leadership of Trinidad and Tobago has made a decision to recognize Palestine as an independent state, the TASS agency reports, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Trinidad and Tobago reported this on May 2.

“The Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago has taken the decision, at its meeting of Cabinet today, to formally recognize the State of Palestine. As recommended by the Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, the Cabinet has determined that the formal recognition of Palestine by the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago will assist in the achievement of a lasting peace by strengthening the growing international consensus on the issue of Palestinian statehood," the statement reads.

"The Government’s consistent position is that a two-state solution is the only way out of the ongoing cycle of violence.” As of today, 141 out of the 193 UN member states, including Russia, recognize Palestine as an independent nation. Palestine has embassies and permanent missions in 95 countries.

The Armenian Legal Center, based in Washington, is a non-profit, non-governmental organization whose mission is to bring justice to human rights violations arising from the Armenian Genocide and its consequences, and to promote the security of Armenian statehood.