Armenia, Malta Foreign Ministers discuss OSCE activities and regional issues

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on May 3 had a telephone conversation with Ian Borg, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Trade of the Republic of Malta.

The interlocutors touched upon the issues related to the activities of the OSCE and Malta's presidency within the organization, the foreign ministry said.

According to the source, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Malta referred to regional issues. Ararat Mirzoyan presented to the Maltese counterpart the latest developments in the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, referring to the agreement reached between the border delimitation commissions of the two countries on April 19, 2023, emphasized the importance of the unconditional commitment to the recognition of territorial integrity based on the 1991 Alma-Ata declaration also in the context of the draft peace treaty.