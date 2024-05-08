Armenian and Hungarian foreign ministers’ enlarged meeting underway in Budapest
12:13, 6 May 2024
YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. The enlarged meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Hungary is underway in Budapest.
According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry of Armenia, both bilateral issues and issues on Armenia-EU partnership and regional topics are on the agenda.
Prior to the enlarged meeting, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a tête-à-tête meeting with his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó.
