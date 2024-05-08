Armenian and Hungarian foreign ministers’ enlarged meeting underway in Budapest

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. The enlarged meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Hungary is underway in Budapest.

According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry of Armenia, both bilateral issues and issues on Armenia-EU partnership and regional topics are on the agenda.

Prior to the enlarged meeting, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a tête-à-tête meeting with his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó.