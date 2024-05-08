CSTO didn’t want to come to Armenia as an ally, but as a peacekeeper - Prime Minister

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, stated during a press conference held on May 7 that amidst Azerbaijan’s military aggression against Armenia, the CSTO wanted to come to Armenia not as an ally, but as a peacekeeper.

"Our biggest problem with the CSTO was that they wanted to come to Armenia not as an ally, as is customary, but as a peacekeeper," the Prime Minister said. "What do peacekeepers need? They need a war. When is war possible in this situation? When we refuse the process of delimitation," he added, emphasizing that this is where the logical chain closes.