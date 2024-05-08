Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   8 May 2024

CSTO didn’t want to come to Armenia as an ally, but as a peacekeeper - Prime Minister

CSTO didn’t want to come to Armenia as an ally, but as a peacekeeper - Prime Minister

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, stated during a press conference held on May 7 that amidst Azerbaijan’s military aggression against Armenia, the CSTO wanted to come to Armenia not as an ally, but as a peacekeeper.

"Our biggest problem with the CSTO was that they wanted to come to Armenia not as an ally, as is customary, but as a peacekeeper," the Prime Minister said. "What do peacekeepers need? They need a war. When is war possible in this situation? When we refuse the process of delimitation," he added, emphasizing that this is where the logical chain closes.








youtube

AIM banner Website Ad Banner.jpg (235 KB)

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: contact@armenpress.am