Artsakh’s Ombudsman presents annual report in Parliament

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. The Ombudsman of Artsakh presented the 2016 report on April 20 at the plenary session of the country’s Parliament, the Ombudsman’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

Ombudsman Ruben Melikyan presented the statistics of applications and touched upon the strategic directions of the Ombudsman’s Office’s activities, including strengthening dialogue with the civil society, raising the legal culture among the public and issues of guaranteeing human rights in penitentiaries.

Melikyan specially emphasized the need to design, adopt and initiate a strategy of human rights of the Artsakh Republic.

He also mentioned he expects the assistance of the Diaspora’s structures in designing the strategy.