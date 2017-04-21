Junior Sergeant accidentally discharges firearm, kills Private

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. The military investigative committee launched criminal proceedings on the death of Private Narek Hakobyan, 31, a contract serviceman.

According to initial information, the Private was shot dead accidentally by a junior Sergeant in the morning of April 21.

The servicemen were in Vayots Dzor at a camp gathering when the junior sergeant, a contractual serviceman of the 6th Battalion, accidentally discharged his firearm due to negligence.

An investigation has been launched.

Notice – Suspect is innocent until proven guilty by the Court of Law.