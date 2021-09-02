Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 September

Armenia among top 2021 autumn tourism destinations for Russians

Armenia among top 2021 autumn tourism destinations for Russians

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is one of the two top tourism destinations for Russians for 2021 autumn, according to a leading Russian tourism platform.

A survey conducted by TuTu showed that Russian tourists prefer Armenia and Kyrgyzstan for this season.

Nearly 30 percent of booked air tickets are made for these destinations.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]