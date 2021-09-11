New Belgian ambassador presents copy of credentials to FM Ararat Mirzoyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The new Belgian ambassador to Armenia Marc Michielsen presented the copy of credentials to foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan on September 11.

FM Mirzoyan congratulated the ambassador on assuming office and expressed conviction that Michielsen will contribute to advancing the Armenian-Belgian multi-sector cooperation, political dialogue and bilateral and multilateral agenda.

FM Mirzoyan and Ambassador Michielsen discussed possibilities for enhancing the trade-economic relations and boosting partnership in the high-tech sector. Re-launching the Yerevan-Brussels air communication was highlighted.

The Armenia-European Union cooperation was also discussed. Mirzoyan underscored that the effective implementation of the Armenia-EU CEPA – ratified by Belgium – as well as the implementation of inclusive programs as part of the Eastern Partnership format will contribute to deepening bilateral relations and sectoral partnership.

FM Mirzoyan and Ambassador Michielsen exchanged ideas over regional peace and security matters. Mirzoyan expressed conviction that a lasting and stable peace in the region can be achieved only through a comprehensive solution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairmanship. The Armenian FM also welcomed Belgium’s position over this issue.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan