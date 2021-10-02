EU Ambassador calls Georgia’s municipal elections “test for democracy”

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Today’s municipal elections in Georgia are a test for democracy, EU Ambassador to Georgia Carl Hartzell said, RIA Novosti reports.

“Today is an election day. It’s a unique day for every democratic country. I hope and believe that today the voters will be able to participate in the elections in calm and peaceful environment. It’s an important day for Georgia’s future and is a test for democracy”, the EU Ambassador said.

Georgia is holding municipal elections today. 16 candidates are running for the mayor of the capital Tbilisi.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan