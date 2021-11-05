Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 November

Artsakh’s president decrees winter conscription for mandatory military service

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed an order on organizing the regular winter draft for mandatory military service among men who are turning 18 years old by December 31, 2021 and those whose deferment is ceasing by December 31, 2021.

Servicemen who’ve completed their mandatory military service will be discharged in January 2022.

The winter conscription will be held January-February 2022, the Artsakh presidency said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








