"My step" faction launches process of initiating motion of no confidence in Yerevan Mayor

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The "My step" faction of the Yerevan Council of Elders has started a process of initiating motion of no confidence in Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan, Armen Kotolyan, member of the ruling faction of the Yerevan Council of Elders, told ARMENPRESS.

According to him, more than 33 signatures necessary for launching the process have already been collected by the members of the Council of Elders to initiate the process of motion of no confidence.

Marutyan was elected Yerevan Mayor in 2018, representing “My step” bloc, receiving over 81% of votes.