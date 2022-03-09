Football Federation of Armenia wants to honor Mkhitaryan with farewell match

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. The Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) plans to organize a farewell match for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the Armenian football star who quit the national team on March 3.

Speaking to ARMENPRESS, the FFA described Mkhitaryan as “one of the best football players of all time of Armenia”, and noted that they want to hold a farewell match in his honor.

The federation added that it is too early to speak about timeframes of the farewell match because Mkhitaryan quit the team only a few days ago and still continues his career.