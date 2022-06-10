US Deputy Assistant Secretary Kara C. McDonald to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. The United States Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, Kara C. McDonald, will travel to Armenia on June 8-9, the US Embassy in Armenia said in a statement.

“Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, Kara C. McDonald, will travel to Armenia on June 8-9 for meetings with government officials, and democracy, free speech, and human rights advocates.

The United States is committed to working with Armenia to strengthen our bilateral partnership based on shared democratic values, including respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms”, the statement says.