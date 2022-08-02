Artsakh soldier wounded in latest Azeri attack expected to recover

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. The serviceman of the Artsakh Defense Army who was wounded on August 1 by Azeri forces on the line of contact is in satisfactory condition and is expected to recover, the Artsakh military said.

“As reported earlier, Defense Army serviceman Albert Bakhshiyan was wounded on August 1. The condition of the wounded serviceman is satisfactory. His life is not in danger,” the Defense Army said.

On August 1, Azerbaijani troops attempted to cross the line of contact into Artsakh from the northern and north-western directions. The attempts were thwarted by Defense Army countermeasures.