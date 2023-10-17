U.S. State Department denies report on Blinken warning lawmakers that Azerbaijan may invade Armenia soon

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The United States Department of State has denied the Politico report that claimed Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned U.S. lawmakers last week that Azerbaijan may invade Armenia in the coming weeks.

In written comments to Armenpress, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the reporting in the article is “inaccurate and in no way reflects what Secretary Blinken said to lawmakers.”

“The United States strongly supports Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We have stressed that any infringement of that sovereignty and territorial integrity would bring serious consequences. The reporting in this article is inaccurate and in no way reflects what Secretary Blinken said to lawmakers,” Miller said.